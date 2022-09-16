FIA arrests 19 for anti-army campaign on social media

The Federal Investigative Agency (FIA) on Friday arrested 19 social media activists involved in propagating trolling posts against Pakistan army after a helicopter crash in Balochistan in August.

According to the Head of SAMAA TV Investigation Unit, Zahid Gishkori, significant progress has been made in the defamation case against the state institution.

FIA held 19 people who “created, used and promoted” hashtags on microblogging site Twitter to hurt the military’s image.

Further, the agency has launched investigation against more social media activists under the same charges while registering cases against 25.

According to sources, nine cases were registered in Gujranwala circle, six in Faisalabad circle and eight in Islamabad.

According to the sources, 10 cases were registered in Lahore while two trollers were apprehended from the provincial capital too.

The interior ministry had given special permission for action against the social media activists involved in smear campaign against Pakistan Army.