At least one killed, nine injured in Quetta blast

At least one person has been killed while nine have been injured in a blast near a tri-wheeler rickshaw near Podgili Chowk in Quetta.

The police said at least one person died in explosion while nine have been injured.

The police have cordoned off the area and rescue efforts were underway. The injured have been shifted to the Civil Hospital. Five among them have been moved to trauma center after first aid.

The nature of the blast is yet to be determined by the bomb disposal squad.