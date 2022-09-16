Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Pakistan » Balochistan

At least one killed, nine injured in Quetta blast

Nature of blast undetermined yet
Noor Ul Arifeen Sep 16, 2022
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
<p>Photo: File</p>

Photo: File

At least one person has been killed while nine have been injured in a blast near a tri-wheeler rickshaw near Podgili Chowk in Quetta.

The police said at least one person died in explosion while nine have been injured.

The police have cordoned off the area and rescue efforts were underway. The injured have been shifted to the Civil Hospital. Five among them have been moved to trauma center after first aid.

The nature of the blast is yet to be determined by the bomb disposal squad.

Quetta

bomb blast

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular

Tabool ads will show in this div