Chehlum procession: Roads to take, avoid in Karachi

Karachi Traffic Police has issued traffic diversion plan ahead of the main procession on occasion of Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA) and other martyrs of Karbala to be observed on Saturday.

According to a press release issued by the traffic police, the main procession will be taken out from Nishtar Park around 1pm.

Prior to this, a majlis will be held at the Nishtar Park before the main procession starts to proceed towards the Imambargah Hussainian Iranian.

The main procession will pass through Nishtar Park, Sir Shah Nawaz Bhutto Road, Mehfil-e-Shah-e-Khorasan, MA Jinnah Road, Mansfield Street, Preedy Street, Boulton Market, Bombay Bazaar, Kharadar, Nawab Mahabat Khanji Road and culminate at Imambargah Hussainian Iranian.

As the procession comes out, all vehicular traffic coming towards Nishtar Park will be diverted to Soldier Bazaar Road (Bahadur Yar Jang Road), Coast Guard, Ankleseria Chowk, Jubilee Road or Nishtar Road.

The traffic coming from the Nazimabad side to MA Jinnah Road will be diverted from Lasbela Chowk towards Nishtar Road.

Traffic coming from the Liaquatabad side will be diverted onto Martin Road towards the Jail Road. These vehicles will be permitted to proceed to the Jail Road, Dadabhai Naoroji Road, Kashmir Road, Shahrah-e-Qaideen and Shahrah-e-Faisal.

All kinds of traffic coming from the Stadium Road side will proceed via New MA Jinnah Road. These vehicles will be diverted from Dadabhai Naoroji Road towards Kashmir Road, Shahra e Quaideen and Shahra e Faisal.

The traffic coming from the Super Highway from the Gulberg side will be diverted from Liaquatabad No 10 towards Nazimabad No 2 and will proceed via the Habib Bank Flyover, Estate Avenue Road, Sher Shah to Maripur Road.

Traffic coming from the National Highway will be diverted from Rashid Minhas Road towards Stadium Road, Sir Shah Suleman Road, Hassan Square, Liaquatabad No10 and Nazimabad No 2 and will proceed via the Habib Bank Flyover, Estate Avenue Road, and from Sher Shah to Maripur Road.

Traffic will not be permitted to proceed along the route of the procession from Guru Mandir.

These vehicles will be diverted to Bahadur Yar Jang Road.

All vehicular traffic coming from Shahra-e-Quaideen will not be allowed to proceed from the Society Chowrangi except those arriving for participating in the procession with stickers pasted on their windscreens.

The traffic of MA Jinnah Road will not be allowed further from Preedy Street, Aga Khan Road and Mansfield Road to proceed to Saddar.

No traffic will be allowed from Preedy Street intersection on MA Jinnah Road until the procession crosses it.

The traffic headed to Agha Khan Road from Garden will be allowed access to Anklesaria Hospital.