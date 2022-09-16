$150m pledged in response to UN appeal of $160m for flood victims: NDMA

The country’s disaster management authority on Friday told that friendly countries of Pakistan have pledged around $150 million in response to flash appeal of $160 million by the United Nations (UN) for alleviating miseries of the flood victims.

This was said by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) officials in the meeting of National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee on Finance chaired by MNA Qaiser Sheikh.

Briefing the panel on the flood situation, NDMA officials said the United Nations (UN) made a flash appeal of $160 million for the affectees of the catastrophe.

They added that $150 have been pledged by different countries so far.

Apart from this, aid equivalent to around $40 million has been received too.

They further briefed that 1,508 people have died in the devastating floods while 12,656 survivors have sustained injuries.

NDMA officials said at least one million livestock have also perished in the floods.