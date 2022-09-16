Punjab govt bans pillion riding for 3 days on account of Chehlum

The Punjab government has banned pillion riding in the province as it imposes Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in the wake of Chehlum of martyrs of Karbala.

The ban will stay in place from September 16 to 18, a notification issued by the Punjab home department said.

However, women, children, senior citizens, and personnel of law enforcement agencies (LEAs) will be exempted from pillion-riding ban.

The people living along the routes of the main Chelum procession will not be allowed to stand on rooftops of houses.

Provocative speeches have also been banned.

Apart from it, the government has also banned the display of arms and aerial firing under Section 144.