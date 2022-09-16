Asif Zardari decides to camp in Lahore amid rumors of govt change in Punjab

Former president and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari has decided to camp in Lahore, sources reported to SAMAA TV.

The move by Zardari – known as the ‘guru of reconciliation’ – has come amid rumors of another change of government in Punjab.

Sources said that Zardari will reach Lahore next week, and he is likely to camp in there for a long period.

The ex-president will meet important political players during his stay in the provincial capital.

Along with it, he will also meet officials of PPP organizations to revive the party in the province.