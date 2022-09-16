DRAP recovers 48m Panadol tablets during raid on Karachi warehouse

The provincial drug regulatory authority raided a warehouse of a pharmaceutical company in Karachi and confiscated 48.3 million tablets of Panadol that were stocked to create an artificial shortage in the market.

Drug Inspector Dilawar Ali Jiskani told SAMAA Digital that the authority raided on Thursday the warehouse located on Karachi’s Hawks Bay Road and recovered 4,323 boxes of Panadol containing 48,378,600 tablets.

The total worth of the medicines is around Rs250 million.

The action was taken on the directives of Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho and the secretary of health. The tables were meant to be sold at higher prices after creating a shortage in the market, he claimed.

Jiskani said that legal action has been initiated. He said that due to a shortage in the market, Panadol is being sold on the black market.

GSK refutes hoarding allegations, says it was a regular stock

GSK – the manufacturers of Panadol – confirmed that a raid was conducted at one of their warehouses in Karachi.

The company, however, claimed that the stock that has been confiscated by the authorities was meant to be “released and distributed in the country in the normal course of business.”

It also rejected the allegations regarding “hoarding of Panadol intentionally to create a shortage.”

Panadol price likely to be increased to Rs2.7

Pakistan Pharmaceutical and Manufacturers Association Chairman Muhammad Mansoor Dilawar said that a meeting between the representatives of pharmaceutical manufacturers and Federal Health Minister Abdul Qadir Patel was held on Thursday. Raw material manufacturers and officials of the health department were also present at the meeting.

Dilawar said that the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) had proposed increasing the price of Panadol to Rs2.67. This, however, was rejected by the federal cabinet.

At that time, the price of the raw material was Rs600 which has now increased to Rs2,400, he said. Besides the raw material, everything including the electricity has become expensive but we can’t increase the price of the medicine, Dilawar added.

The pharma association chairman claimed that the company, which produces around 450 million tablets every month, has been suffering losses on every tablet it manufactures. The company halted production last month. In such a scenario, how could the company hoard the stock, he asked.

Dilawar said that the government has assured them that the price of Panadol will be fixed at Rs2.7. Following this, the company resumed production temporarily.

The raw material providers have also assured a 10% reduction in the price of raw material for Panadol, he added.