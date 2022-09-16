Who is Elly Conway? Writer of Dua Lipa’s debut movie Argylle

All of Hollywood and Dua Lipa’s ‘Loves’ have been fantasizing about this match up for a very, very long time. And now that their dream of seeing the two British icons come together, there are concerns whether another key element kindling their pairing will also materialize: the identity of the film’s writer?

The upcoming spy thriller Argylle has been surrounded by as much controversy as it is by anticipation.

A report by The Hollywood Reporter talks about the mystery of the movie’s writer, Elly Conway.

The report noted that for all intents and purposes, Conway may well be a ghost or a completely made-up name or something even more sinister as no one can find anything about the writer online.

When one searches for the writer’s name online, most of what any one can find are a set of articles and images which refer to a fictional character from the famous Australian opera, Neighbors.

The author’s Instagram account @authorellyconway does not have any posts available with zero followings.

Her bio on the publication site Penguin does not offer any further insight into her life either.

Carrying sparse information, it simply reads, “Elly Conway is the author of the heavily anticipated debut thriller, Argylle. She lives in the United States and is currently working on the next installment in the series.”

Reportedly, The Hollywood Reporter contacted Argylle’s publisher and even reached out to Conway’s agent, but it is believed that the conversations reached a dead end once the question about the author was raised.

Rumors suggest that Elly Conway could be pseudonym for the author.

Originally, the movie Argylle was set to release on September 29 this year, but the release was later pushed back by six months to March 2023.

The plot thickens

What makes the entire saga intriguing is not just that there is a mystery writer behind the movie, but that the book at the heart of all this is adding to it is conspicuous by its absence.

The book is speculated to come out in January 2023, but according to reports, the movie may come out before the book. At this point, it seems both are in a race to finish first.

Is the movie even happening?

A mystery writer, a non-existent book, a movie with a dreamy and fantasy lead pairing… what could be wrong?

While talking about the movie, British director and filmmaker Mathew Vaughn said, “When I read this early draft manuscript, I felt it was the most incredible and original spy franchise since Ian Fleming’s books of the 50s. This is going to reinvent the spy genre.”

The comparisons to the James Bond writer by the director of Snatch and Lock Stock and Two Smoking Barrels is certainly food for thought.

Star cast

While all eyes, and maybe some ears are on the glittering leads Cavil and Dua Lipa, but the rest of the cast also includes a handful of Hollywood A-listers.

They include Sam Rockwell, Bryce Dallas Howard, Bryan Cranston, Catherine O’Hara, John Cena, and Samuel L. Jackson.

Pop star Dua Lipa is expected to provide original music for the movie, including a title track in addition to making her acting debut.

Reportedly, Apple TV+ is paying $200 million for the rights of the movie, which is quite high as the book is not even out yet and won’t be until March 2023.