This is how a teenager hacked Uber

Uber confirmed on Thursday that it’s responding to a cybersecurity incident after reports claimed that the company’s internal systems have been breached.

According to the New York Times, the ride-hailing giant discovered the breach on Thursday and has taken several of its international communications and engineering systems offline.

The alleged hacker, who is reportedly an 18-year-old, claimed that he has administrator access to company tools including Amazon Web Services and Google Cloud Platform.

Honestly kind of a classy way to hack someone 😂😂😂@Uber pic.twitter.com/fFUA5xb3wv — Colton (@ColtonSeal) September 16, 2022

In a Twitter post, the company confirmed that its internal systems have been compromised.

The attacker reportedly used social engineering to compromise an employee’s Slack account, persuading them to hand over a password that allowed them access to Uber’s systems.

The Slack message from the alleged hacker was so brazen that many Uber employees appear to have initially thought it was a joke, according to the Washington Post.