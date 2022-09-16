Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Pakistan » Sindh

Sindh educational institutes to remain closed on Saturday

Decision was taken against the backdrop of Imam Hussain's (RA) chelum
Samaa Web Desk Sep 16, 2022
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
<p>DJ College Karachi. Photo Wikipedia</p>

DJ College Karachi. Photo Wikipedia

The Sindh College Education Department announced on Friday that all educational institutes in the province will remain closed on Saturday, September 17, in reverence of Chelum of Imam Hussain.

According to the notification, the decision is applicable to both public and private institutions.

The decision was taken in the backdrop of a steering committee meeting held on February 22 that notified the closure of all educational institutions under the administrative control of the College Education Department on Saturday, Safar 20, 1444, in reverence of Karbala Martyr’s Chelum.

All Private Schools Management Association Sindh also announced a holiday tomorrow.

Sindh colleges

Sindh schools

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular

Tabool ads will show in this div