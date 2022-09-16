Sindh educational institutes to remain closed on Saturday

The Sindh College Education Department announced on Friday that all educational institutes in the province will remain closed on Saturday, September 17, in reverence of Chelum of Imam Hussain.

According to the notification, the decision is applicable to both public and private institutions.

The decision was taken in the backdrop of a steering committee meeting held on February 22 that notified the closure of all educational institutions under the administrative control of the College Education Department on Saturday, Safar 20, 1444, in reverence of Karbala Martyr’s Chelum.

All Private Schools Management Association Sindh also announced a holiday tomorrow.