Pakistan deports long-incarcerated Burmese drug baron

Pakistan has deported a Burmese drug baron Ibrahim Koko to his country, five years after he completed his sentence.

Ibrahim Koko was deported to Pakistan from Thailand because he was using a fake domicile from Khushab.

The FIA arrested him at the airport and he was sent to prison. Koko’s sentence ended five years ago but he could not be deported to Myanmar.

The confirmation of Koko’s identity by the Myanmar authorities and preparation of travel documents delayed his repatriation.

Earlier this year, Islamabad High Court ordered the foreign ministry to ensure Ibrahim Koko’s repatriation by September 16.

On Friday, the interior ministry and foreign ministry submitted a compliance report to the court, stating that Koko had been sent back on September 16.

His travel documents were provided by the Myanmar embassy, the report said.