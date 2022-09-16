Is PCB bearing Shaheen Afridi’s rehab expenses?

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has made a staggering revelation that pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi is bearing all the expenses for his rehab.

His comments in the Game Set Match are making rounds on social media.

“Shaheen Afridi has gone on his own to England. He has even paid for his own ticket,” claimed the 42-year-old on Thursday. “He is staying in England on his own money. I arranged a doctor for him, and then he contacted the doctor when he landed there. The PCB hasn’t done anything.”

“From the coordination to his accommodation, he is doing everything on his own. Zakir Khan (PCB’s director of international cricket) spoke to him just once or twice,” he concluded.

Following these comments, Pakistan Cricket Board issued an advisory late on Thursday, giving injury updates of both the pacer and the top-order batter Fakhar Zaman, who suffered a similar injury.

According to the board, the left-handed batter will depart for London on Friday to undergo rehabilitation.

“As per the protocols, the PCB has scheduled his medical appointments with specialists who will be providing the best medical care for his rehabilitation,” the board stated in the presser.

Furthermore, it clarified that “PCB will make all relevant logistical arrangements for Fakhar and he will remain under the supervision of the PCB Advisory Panel, which includes Dr. Imtiaz Ahmad and Dr. Zafar Iqbal, who are also treating Shaheen Shah Afridi”.

The southpaw Fakhar had landed awkwardly on his right knee while fielding during the recently concluded Asia Cup final in Dubai.

Commenting on Shaheen Afridi, the board revealed that the pacer is making excellent progress in his rehabilitation and is on track to make a full recovery in time for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Australia 2022.

“It goes without saying that the PCB has always been and will continue to be responsible for arranging medical care and rehabilitation of all its players requiring any treatment,” the board concluded.