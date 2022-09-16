Choose your champion: Maula Jatt or Noori Nath?

The trailer had already had us hooked but now the cast of of the The Legend of Maula Jatt has started to flex about the year’s most awaited project, sharing pictures and boomerangs featuring the leads Fawad Khan and Hamza Ali Abbasi from a recent promotional campaign.

With a little over a month to go until the premier of the film, promotions for Bilal Lashari’s much anticipated mega-budget movie, The Legend of Maula Jatt have officially started.

During promotion, main leads Fawad Khan – who is playing ‘Maula Jatt’ – and Hamza Ali Abbasi – who is playing ‘Noori Nath’ – can be seen sitting down in with each other talking about the movie.

Hamza and Fawad are seen sitting in their comfortable yet elegant kurta shalwars sharing a light moment. Hamza was seen laughing at something while Fawad looks over amused.

The Pyarey Afzal actor, also took to his Instagram to promote the movie. In the post – which he later removed from his account – the actor was wearing a personalized The Legend of Maula Jatt t-shirt and posing with two axes as he sat down with YouTuber Ukhano.

Two pictures of Hamza Ali Abbasi posing with the axes were shared. In one, he holds both the axes in front of him in a cross while in the other, he places both the axes on each of his shoulders in true Noori Nath style.

The famous Pakistani actor, Humayun Saeed commented on Abbasi’s post, “Athay Rakh” (Punjabi for ‘put it there’).

The Maula Jatt team has also decided to gift Fawad Khan signed merchandise to the lucky fans.

PHOTO: maulajattofficial/Instagram

A remake of Yunus Malik’s 1979 classic Punjabi-language movie that focuses on the legendary rivalry between Maula Jatt and Noori Nath is said to be the most expensive Pakistani film to date.

In an interview with Variety the Kapoor and Sons actor said, “It has been an honor to play the role of the legendry Maula Jatt. It was an absolute joy working with the team. I wish all of us the very best of luck to all and hope the audience enjoys watching the film as much as I enjoyed its making.”

The movie also stars Mahira Khan as Maula Jatt’s love interest alongside Humaima Malik, Faris Shafi and Gohar Rasheed in supporting roles. The movie will hit theaters worldwide on October 13, this year.