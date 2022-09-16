At least 30,000 still marooned in Khairpur villages amid hopes of floodwater drainage

The Flood Forecasting Division (FFD) of the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) recorded a decline in the floodwater flow at the Kotri Barrage to 366,109cusecs at noon on Friday.

Floodwaters are now snaking past Hyderabad, Thatta, Sujawal, and Keti Bandar.

The dropping flow at Kotri Barrage has increased the hope of floodwater draining from several Sindh districts, where 3-4 deep water is logging vast swaths of land.

SAMAA TV reported that at least 30,000 people in 70 villages of Khairpur district were still marooned on the small patches of land.

Water Stagnation

Officials in recent days have warned that the stagnated floodwaters are not expected to dry or flow somewhere else anytime soon

. It may take weeks or months before life returns to normalcy in terms of the availability of dry land to restructure lost settlements. However, the reduced flow in the River Indus offers a ray of hope.

According to SAMAA TV correspondent Muharram Raaz, several feet of water have crippled life in Matiari District located on the left bank of the Indus River near the city of Hyderabad.

Even the office of the senior superintendent of police and the cemetery are underwater as per the latest report.

In Saeedabad tehsil, over 300 villages including Bhit Shah are also submerged. Academic and other activities in the region have also been suspended completely due to the deluge.

Khairpur residents are also bearing the brunt of the natural disaster.

Floodwaters continue to block land access to 70 villages in the area. Locals have been forced to consume contaminated floodwater as they wait one month into the crisis for the authorities to pay heed to their plight.

The residents of the Sanghar district are also wary about the lack of potable water and medical aid.

People across Sindh are suffering from the devastation brought about by the megafloods and seeking reprieve from anyone looking their way.

The Sindh chief minister has announced an aid of Rs1 million for the family of each deceased person, which too, remains mostly unpaid.

The situation in Punjab and Balochistan is similar. A month into the flooding and the districts of Rajanpur, Sohbatpur and other areas are still battling stagnated floodwaters, waterborne diseases, absence of medical coverage, and lack of basic supplies including food and water.

Balochistan Director General of Health Noor Muhammad Qazi has urged the government to complete the survey of flooded areas soon so that the rescue and relief work is expedited.

“A plethora of diseases may emerge as a result of floods, thereby the provincial health department has undertaken measures to control the spread of diseases among flood survivors,” Noor told SAMAA TV correspondent Mujeebullah.

Deaths and injuries

Relentless megaflood has ushered Pakistan into a new era plagued by widespread destruction, diseases, and distress. The death toll triggered by the floods in the country also rose to 1,508 on Friday as the government tries to manage the massive humanitarian crisis.

In the last 24 hours, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) reported 22 more casualties including 10 women and six children.

The highest number of deaths was reported in Balochistan 13, followed by Sindh 8, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 1.

According to the NDMA report, as many as 12,756 people were reportedly injured in the recent deluge that crippled life in one-third of Pakistan.

A total of 81 districts were marred by the monsoon-triggered deluge this year, all of which await humanitarian aid.