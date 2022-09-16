Rupee weakens as US dollar keeps creeping towards Rs250

The US dollar continued to creep towards the Rs250 psychological mark, gaining another Rs0.96 in the interbank on Friday.

According to data released by the State Bank of Pakistan on Friday evening, the last trading day of the week, the rupee depreciated by another 0.41%.

It lost around Rs0.96 in value as it slid from Rs235.88 to Rs236.84.

Earlier during intraday trading, a single US dollar was being traded for as much as Rs237.

This was up from Rs235.88, the level at which the dollar stood when the interbank market had closed on Thursday afternoon.

So far this month, the dollar has gained around Rs17.28. In the past week alone, the dollar had lost around Rs7.02 in value.

Open currency market

In the open currency market, the dollar continued to behave as per black market rules with its value exceeding Rs242.

The greenback has soared for the eleventh consecutive day in a row with its value shooting up by Rs18.

Pakistan’s external debt has increased by Rs2 trillion as a result of the increase in the value of the dollar.

According to the currency dealers, food imports of $1billion has caused a boost in the demand of dollars.

Even the IMF program’s restoration was unable to lower the value of the dollar.