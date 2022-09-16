Videos » Headlines Samaa News Headlines 11am | 16th September 2022 Samaa News Headlines 11am | 16th September 2022 Sep 16, 2022 Samaa News Headlines 11am | 16th September 2022 Recommended Russia expresses interest in building gas pipeline to Pakistan Cardi B pleads guilty to two charges in strip club brawl case Kanye West parted ways with GAP: plans to open own boutiques Related Stories VIDEO: Captured Indian centurion tanks welcome visitors at Lahore Army Museum Original or remix? Singer Shiraz Uppal’s answer may shock you VIDEO: Take a tour of Quaid-e-Azam’s last abode Most Popular Karachi woman gives birth to sextuplets Paracetamol brand Panadol stops production in Pakistan Ruling coalition responds to Imran Khan’s latest propsal on COAS appointment