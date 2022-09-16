Met issues forecast for overcast Karachi as city receives drizzle

The temperatures in Sindh’s provincial capital dropped on Friday as drizzle was seen in some parts of the metropolis.

The sky remains overcast causing some citizens to feel alarmed over the prospect of another rain spell.

However, the Met Office forecast has helped to alleviate their fears.

The areas that experienced drizzle include Gulshan, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, and Scheme 33.

The Met Office said that there are no chances of rain in Karachi, though the weather will remain cloudy throughout the day.

It also said that the flow of sea breeze has been restored bringing down mercury levels in the city that bore a heat wave in the past few days.

According to the weather department, Karachi will experience temperatures between 27°C to 33°C today.