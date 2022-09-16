Real or fake?: Ranveer Singh has shocking revelations on controversial, viral nude photo shoot

With Bollywood heartthrob Ranveer Singh landing in hot water after his nude photo shoot for the New York-based Paper Magazine drew massive controversy, he has reportedly raised a perplexing question about some of his viral photos with the police.

The actor had recorded his statement with the police a few days ago. He told police that he had indeed participated in the shoot and then posted the images.

However, it raised questions on one of the photos in question, challenging their veracity.

The Padmaavat star told police one of the more explicit of images, which has been the most viral and the the center of the controversy were not posted with the original set of seven images.

In fact, he went on to claim that someone may have tampered one of the photos and may have even morphed it.

While talking to an Indian media outlet, a Mumbai Police officer said, “In his statement, he (Ranveer) has said that the seven photographs he posted on Instagram were not obscene, and he was wearing undergarments.”

The officer further disclosed that in his statement, the Gully Boy actor told police that the photograph in which the complainant had alleged that his ‘private parts were visible’ was morphed and not part of the photo shoot.

“He provided us with all the photos taken during the photoshoot. The police team also checked his Instagram posts, which do not have the photograph that was given by the complainant,” the officer further added.

Reportedly, the RamLeela actor is likely to secure a clean chit as the photos provided by him cannot be termed as ‘vulgar’.

Shoot that shook the world

In July, Ranveer Singh took the internet by storm when he posted a set of sensational and salacious photos on his account which showed him posing naked ‘in his new house’.

He received both praise and criticism for his bold photoshoot.

Soon after his nude photos went viral, Lalita Tekchandani, an office-bearer at an NGO, registered a complaint against the 83 actor for hurting women’s sentiments by posing naked.

Acting on the complaint, Singh was summoned by Mumbai Police to record his statement on August 29.

What is next for Ranveer Singh?

On the work front, Singh will next be seen in Cirkus alongside Jacqueline Fernandes and Pooja Hegde. The Rohit Shetty directorial is set to release on December 2022.

The actor will also be seen in Rocky aur Rani ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi and Dharmendra. The film is set for release in February 2023.