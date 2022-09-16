World in Pictures: Amazon deforestation, Mexico missing persons, Queen’s funeral

AFP

Members of the public pay their respects as they pass the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II as it Lies in State inside Westminster Hall, at the Palace of Westminster in London on September 15, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II will lie in state in Westminster Hall inside the Palace of Westminster, until 0530 GMT on September 19, a few hours before her funeral, with huge queues expected to file past her coffin to pay their respects.

AFP

Aerial view of a deforested area of the Amazonia rainforest in the surroundings of the BR-319 highway at the city of Humaita, Amazonas state, Brazil, on September 15, 2022.

Tree by tree, kilometer by kilometer, the Amazon is being weakened by deforestation carried out by those who put short-term profits over people, over the planet, and even over our collective future. From January through July 2022, the highest rate of deforestation ever for the first months of the year was recorded, according to data from INPE, with an area of forest five times the size of New York City deforested in the Amazon during that span, reported Green Peace.

AFP

Relatives of missing persons hold banners with pictures of their loved ones during a demonstration in Mexico City on September 15, 2022.

An official list released in May 2022 showed that over 100,000 people were missing in the counrty with few cases ever solved.

AFP

White House Hispanic Media Director Luisana Perez Fernandez speaks as White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre looks on during the daily briefing in the Brady Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on September 15, 2022.

Luisana Pérez Fernández is a Venezuelan-American communications expert and political advisor. She currently serves as the director of Hispanic media for the Joe Biden administration.