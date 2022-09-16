Shehbaz Sharif to meet China’s Xi Jingping today

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping today (Friday) in Uzbekistan’s historic city of Samakarkand on the sidelines of the Shangai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit.

Before the summit began on Friday, he met Azarbaijan President Ilham Aliyev, while he was also set to meet the Kazakhstan president later in the day.

Today is rather a busy day for world leaders gathered for the summit at it is the main summit day.

Earlier on Thursday, the prime minister met with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Iran’s Ebrahim Raisi. He also met with the president of Tajikistan and Kagystan.

Shehbaz Sharif declared his meetings on Thursday as “productive.”

In a tweet, the prime minister said that he discussed enhancing trade and investment. “I explained the flood ravages due to climate change. Food & energy shortages present a real challenge to our shared development agenda,” the prime minister said.

On Friday, President Putin expressed an interest in pipeline gas supplies to Pakistan saying that some of the infrastructure for the ambitious project is already in place.

