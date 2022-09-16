Sindh to hire doctors, medics to help flood survivors

The Sindh government has decided to hire services of doctors and paramedics on a temporary basis to help flood survivors who face disease outbreaks.

Thousands of flood victims remain marooned in their villages surrounded by floodwater while other who have taken shelter at relief camps also face disease outbreaks after 3-4 feet deep standing water became breeding ground for several diseases.

Additionally, nearly 0.7 million women are pregnant, with 70,000 expected to deliver this month.

The Sindh government will hire 2,500 people including 1,000 doctors and a number of midwives, for three months.

Doctors will be paid Rs100,000 per month and staff nurses Rs60,000. A midwife will get Rs40,000 per month.

The doctors and paramedics will be sent to flood-hit areas of Sindh province.