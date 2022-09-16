Petroleum prices to be announced today, with a delay

The federal government failed on Thursday to announce petroleum prices for the next fortnight as required by the rules. Sources say the new prices could be announced today (Friday).

The finance division notifies petrol prices twice a month, first on the first day of every month and then on the 15th day. However, this month’s petroleum prices could not be announced.

Government sources told reporters in Islamabad that both Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Finance Minister Miftah Ismail are in Uzbekistan to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit and the final decision about prices lies with them.

Sources said that new petroleum prices could be announced and notified on Friday.

Earlier on Thursday, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authorities (OGRA) refuted claims that petrol price may be lowered by over Rs9 per liter and diesel may go up by Rs3.

The OGRA advised against speculations.