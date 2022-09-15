Pakistan’s foreign currency reserves dip to $14.317b

Pakistan’s liquid foreign exchange reserves remained under pressure, witnessing a slight dip to $14.317 billion in the last reporting period owing to debt and other payments.

This was disclosed in data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Thursday evening.

According to the data for the week ending on September 9, the country’s reserves fell by $176 million to $14.317 billion.

Of this, reserves held with the central bank fell to $8.624 billion.

This was down from a level of $8.72 billion at the end of August.

The last time the reserves with the central bank were at this level was in the last week of July.

SBP explained the dip as the result of external debt payments and other payments.

In private banks, the reserves dipped from $5.706 billion to $5.693, a downward change of around $13 million. It signified the tight control that the central bank has maintained over the outflow of dollars from the country since the middle of August as it sought to arrest the downward spiral that the rupee found itself in.

The government had initiated a clampdown on the export of ‘old’ dollar notes after the rupee had lost around Rs30.14 in value in a span of 13 days in July.

But after the government took steps and it became clear that a staff-level agreement had been reached with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the rupee regained around Rs25.96 in value in the first half of August.

But as soon as the government relaxed the conditions on the export of dollars, the rupee again started losing its value.

Since August 16, the rupee has – baring a small patch where the rupee appreciated – depreciated to get in the same neighborhood as its earlier value, losing about Rs21.98 in the past month and around Rs17.28 since the beginning of September.