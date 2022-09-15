Death toll from floods top 1,500: NDMA

At least 22 people, including six children, succumbed to the flood or related causes on Thursday, pushing the national death toll over 1,500. Another nine people also suffered injuries which took the total figure for injured to 12,758.

President Dr Arif Alvi stated that this year’s floods were perhaps the worst catastrophe faced by Sindh where another eight people died on Thursday.

According to data released by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Thursday evening, at least 22 people had died in the past 24 hours across the country in flood-hit areas or due to complications as a result of the floods.

Of these, eight people died in Sindh, including four men, a woman and three children.

A man also died in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

The deaths of 13 people, including nine women and three children in an incident in Quetta from September 9 was reported today.

The daily situation report by the NDMA showed that so far since June 14, when monsoon spells began, some 1,508 people have perished while 12,758 people have been injured.

By contrast, over 1,700 people were killed during the 2010 floods.

Around 33.05 million people in 81 districts of the country have been affected by the floods – or around 7% of the country’s population and more than half the country.

The data further showed that so far, 12,718 kilometers of roads, 390 bridges have been washed away. Moreover, some 1.215 million houses have been partially damaged and 581,521 houses have been destroyed or rendered uninhabitable.

Some 927,543 heads of livestock have also been lost.

Sindh remains in flood

The NDMA said that the River Indus at Kotri remains in moderate flood with water inflow level of 452,000 and outflow of 429,000 cusecs.

By comparison, this time last year, the inflow was 20,000 cusecs, all of which was being stored for the winter. The highest ever flow of water recorded at Kotri was 981,000 cusecs in 1956.

It was no better at Sukkur where inflow of 156,000 cusecs was recorded while an outflow of 154,000 was recorded.

The flood meant that around 70 more villages were inundated in the past 24 hours, destroying some 9,247 dwellings and damaging another 26,488 houses.

So far, some 14.56 million people have been affected in Sindh where 23 of its 29 districts have been impacted by the floods.

Alvi calls floods Sindh’s worst catastrophe

President Dr Arif Alvi, while talking to the media during his visit to the relief camp in Nawabshah and Dadu in Sindh, said that perhaps the current floods were the most catastrophic in nature so far faced by Sindh and witnessed by the people which led to loss of precious lives, livestock, livelihood of the people, besides the destruction of crops and vital infrastructures.

He emphasized developed world, being major contributor to global warming and climate change, should help Pakistan in providing rescue and relief to the victims of the floods and play their role in the rehabilitation of flood victims and restoration of destroyed infrastructure.

The President also announced financial assistance of 50 million each for NawabShah and Dadu which was given by the Punjab government.