Chaudhry Shujat warns politicians against meddling in army’s internal affairs

Veteran politician and the head of the ‘king-making’ party in Punjab, Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) Chairman Chaudhry Shujat Hussain, warned Thursday that politicians should stop interfering in the internal affairs of the armed forces.

His comments came after ousted prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan demanded that the decision to appoint the next army chief should be deferred until after general elections.

In a statement on Thursday, he said that politicians should not meddle in the affairs of the country’s near-million-strong military.

He added in his veiled swipe at Imran that the military should be dragged into political squabbles, warning that doing so carried the risk of harming national interests.

“Television productions are being produced where the characters carry the names of ‘army commandos’,” he said suggestively.

“We should not criticize the armed forces or other state institutions,” he said.

He further urged all politicians to commit to stopping this practice.