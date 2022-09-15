Amir Khan, Faisal Sabzwari hackled at missing MQM worker’s funeral in Karachi

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Senior Deputy Convener Aamir Khan, Senator Faisal Sabzwari and other party leaders were hackled at the funeral of missing MQM workers.

Aamir and Faisal arrived in Karachi’s Shah Faisal area to attend the funeral of MQM worker Waseem Abbasi on Thursday.

As they arrived, some of the people who were there to attend the funeral, started shouting slogans against them.

They were pushed and were not allowed to attend the funeral.

On the other hand, when MQM-P Deputy Convener Waseem Akhtar and party leader Kamran arrived at Karachi’s Nishtar Road area to attend the funeral of Abid Abbasi, people shouted slogans against them.

Talking to the media, former Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar warned that the party might withdraw its support to the federal government if their missing workers are not recovered.

We entered into agreement with three big political parties but we are still finding the bodies of our missing workers, he said.

On Wednesday, three missing MQM workers’ bodies – including Abbasi – were found in different cities of Sindh.