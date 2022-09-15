Govt bans pillion riding across Sindh

Sindh Home Department has imposed a ban on pillion riding around the province for two days.

According to the notification, the ban has been imposed on the account of chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA).

The ban will remain in effect from 12am Friday September 16 till 11:59pm Saturday, September 17.

Meanwhile, the law enforcement agencies have beefed up the security in all sensitive districts of the province and started snap checking, in order to avoid any untoward during the procession of chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain.