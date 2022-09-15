Imran Khan again threatens of agitation if elections are not announced soon

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan has once again warned of agitations if the government does not announce the election date as soon as possible.

During a televised address on Thursday, the PTI chairman said that those in the power corridor must think about it as the current government is incapable of taking the country out of inflation, uncertainty and chaos.

“The graph of the country is going down day by day, the country has reached the risk rating to 22.7 percent,” he said, adding that, “if the current government continues, they would not be able to pay back the loan.”

He further said that all he wants is a transparent election. If they linger on the election schedule, I will call for street protests, he said.

The former prime minister alleged that the coalition just took over the government to safeguard their vested interests. They are using fascist tactics to stop PTI, he said.

“They are registering sedition cases against us, arresting journalists who support us,” he said, adding that “but they can stop us, we will come out if the government fails to announce the date for the elections soon.”