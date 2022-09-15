MQM-P warns of withdrawing support if missing workers not recovered

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) deputy convener and former Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar has warned that the party might withdraw support to the federal government if their missing workers are not recovered.

He was talking to the media in Karachi after attending the funeral of missing MQM worker Abid Abbasi.

On Wednesday, three missing MQM workers’ bodies – including Abbasi – were found in different cities of Sindh.

We entered into agreement with three big political parties but we are still finding the bodies of our missing workers, he said.

The former mayor said that MQM-P did not support Shehbaz Sharif to become the prime minister so they could collect the bodies [of its workers].

Akhtar threatened to leave the government if the missing MQM workers are not recovered. “You better take care of your government,” he said.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz-led coalition was able to oust former prime minister Imran Khan after the MQM-P withdrew its support to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf-led government.