Shan returns as Pakistan name squads for T20 World Cup, England series

Top-order batter Shan Masood has been included as chief selector Mohammad Wasim named squads for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup and the England series here in Lahore Thursday.

In the 15-player World Cup squad, top-order batter Shan Masood has been included in the side for the shortest format for the first-time.

Fakhar Zaman, who sustained a knee injury, is part of the traveling reserves alongside Mohammad Haris and Shahnawaz Dahani.

Wasim Junior has been included after recovering completely from the side strain he suffered during the Asia Cup, whereas Shaheen, who is undergoing rehabilitation for a knee injury in London and expected to resume bowling early next month, will join the squad in Brisbane on 15 October.

Pakistan can still make changes in the squad till 15 October, without needing the ICC’s Event Technical Committee’s approval.

Prior to their arrival in Brisbane on 15 October, the World Cup-bound squad will feature in the T20I tri-series in Christchurch from 7-14 October where Bangladesh and New Zealand will be the other participating sides.

“We have a team that can perform strongly in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022. That’s why we have shown faith and confidence in almost the same set of players who have been part of the T20I squad post the 2021 World Cup in the UAE,” said chief selector Mohammad Wasim.

“These players have performed well since November 2021 and that’s why we have won nine out of our last 13 T20Is,” he said. “We have invested in these cricketers and it is fair to them that they get the opportunity to show their mettle in the World Cup, an event for which they have been preparing and training hard.

“We needed to ensure continuity and support to these players, and that’s precisely what we have done.

“We are receiving encouraging reports about Shaheen Shah Afridi, who is likely to resume bowling early next month.”

Pakistan Squads:

T20 World Cup:

Babar Azam (captain) (Central Punjab), Shadab Khan (vice-captain) (Northern), Asif Ali (Northern), Haider Ali (Northern), Haris Rauf (Northern), Iftikhar Ahmed (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Khushdil Shah (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Mohammad Hasnain (Sindh), Mohammad Nawaz (Northern), Mohammad Rizwan (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Mohammad Wasim Junior (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Naseem Shah (Southern Punjab), Shaheen Shah Afridi (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Shan Masood (Balochistan) and Usman Qadir (Central Punjab)

Traveling reserves: Fakhar Zaman (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Mohammad Haris (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) and Shahnawaz Dahani (Sindh).

England series:

More to follow…