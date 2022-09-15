Watch Live
2022 is turning out to be the year of Bollywood starlet Alia Bhatt

While others struggled to give one hit, she gave multiple blockbusters
Samaa Web Desk Sep 15, 2022
<p>Photo: File</p>

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt definitely distanced herself from the spate of flops the big names in the industry have given so far this year.

It seems like the Dear Zindagi actor managed to live to the expectations of the cinephiles, unlike the big names in the industry.

This year when the top-notch Bollywood celebrities struggled to give hits on the big screen, Alia Bhatt stands apart.

She was the lead in three films, including Darlings, Gangubai Kathiawadi, and Brahmastra and all of them did superb business on the related platforms they were released on.

She was also part of a super hit Telugu movie RRR staring Ram Charan and Junior NTR.

These hits also eliminated the impression that people’s attention had diverted from cinemas as OTT platforms got more common among them.

Her movies scored good numbers in terms of revenue while others such as Shamshera starring Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh starer Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Samrat Prithviraj featuring Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn starer Runway 34 and Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha failed to get audiences back to the cinemas in droves.

