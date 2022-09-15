The Little Mermaid faces online racial backlash

On Friday, Disney released the teaser trailer of The Little Mermaid starring Halle Bailey as Ariel at the D23 Fans Expo. Surprisingly, the trailer has received a major backlash and more than a million dislikes on YouTube.

The criticism made Walt Disney Studios disable the dislike count on YouTube. But according to the Chrome extension “Return YouTube Dislike” – which enables dislike count on YouTube – the exact number of dislike count has reached two million with only 773 thousand likes (at the time of filing this story).

Apart from dislikes, the trailer’s comment section was also filled with racist remarks as people are upset with Disney casting a ‘Black actor’ to play the main lead in the live-action of the Oscar-winning animated musical classic.

Few people voiced other concerns including the lack of vibrant colors and dim lighting in the trailer.

Watch The Little Mermaid trailer here: