Videos » Game Set Match LIVE 🔴 Game Set Match with Sawera Pasha | Shahid Afridi | SAMAA TV | 15th September 2022 LIVE 🔴 Game Set Match with Sawera Pasha | Shahid Afridi | SAMAA TV | 15th September 2022 Sep 15, 2022 LIVE 🔴 Game Set Match with Sawera Pasha | Shahid Afridi | SAMAA TV | 15th September 2022 Recommended Russia expresses interest in building gas pipeline to Pakistan Amir Khan, Faisal Sabzwari hackled at missing MQM worker’s funeral in Karachi Swiss legend Federer announces retirement Related Stories VIDEO: Captured Indian centurion tanks welcome visitors at Lahore Army Museum Original or remix? Singer Shiraz Uppal’s answer may shock you VIDEO: Take a tour of Quaid-e-Azam’s last abode Most Popular Karachi woman gives birth to sextuplets Paracetamol brand Panadol stops production in Pakistan Ruling coalition responds to Imran Khan’s latest propsal on COAS appointment