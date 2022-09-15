Chinese boy develops allergy from ‘smell of homework’

The video of a Chinese boy has gone viral online who claims to have a bizarre allergy to the ‘smell of homework’.

The clip of the 11-year-old boy has been recorded by her mother in which he appears to hold a tissue over his nose.

Soon after it was posted on Chinese social media, the cute video went viral for all the right reasons.

Local news platform Xibu Juece reported that the boy – a student of primary five from Jiangsu province – told his mother that he could not stop crying because he had a homework allergy.

The discovery of the allergy was made last Sunday when the student became unwell after he spent some time doing homework.

When her mother asked why did he not have this allergy for the past five years, the boy cleverly replied that it was incubation period.