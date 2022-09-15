Bulls Eye sells its stakes in Symmetry too consotrium led by Himmah Capital co-founder

Bulls Eye, a leading marketing and advertising group in Pakistan, has sold its controlling stake in leading digital marketing and consulting company Symmetry, to a consortium of investors arranged by Syed Asim Zafar, Co-Founder of Himmah Capital Limited, an advisory and private equity firm established and licensed in the United Arab Emirates.

Bulls Eye had invested in Symmetry, a leading digital in 2018 to strategically get a foothold into the growing digital and social media consulting industry after having established itself in the advertising and activation business.

This helped step-change Symmetry’s growth and then got international attention which is great news for Pakistan and shows the opportunities here.

Commenting on this deal, Bulls Eye Group Managing Director Shoaib Qureshy said, “I am very happy, as this investment delivered great dividends for us in quick time. We look forward to making such smart investments in the future too”.

Commenting on this deal, Himmah Capital Co-Founder, Syed Asim Zafar said, “Population in our region is young, and cost of technology is declining. The business is poised for strong organic growth in the coming years as more media spent is diverted towards digital.”

“Strategically, we would also like to see Symmetry not only expand its business regionally particularly in the GCC region where we have strong presence but also to pivot into a full fledge digital technology platform.”