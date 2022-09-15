Watch Live
Funeral prayers for Asad Rauf offered

He passed away in Lahore on Wednesday
Samaa Web Desk Sep 15, 2022
<p>Photo: File</p>

Funeral prayers for deceased Pakistani umpire Asad Rauf were offered in Shad Bagh, Lahore, on Thursday.

ICC Elite Panel Umpire Aleem Dar, former umpire Mian Aslam and former Test cricketer Amir Malik were present on this occasion to pay their respects.

However, none of the top officials from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) came for the funeral prayers.

Rauf passed away in Lahore on Wednesday evening after suffering from a cardiac arrest, his family confirmed.

The 66-year-old Rauf, who had hung up his cap nearly a decade ago, ran a shop in Lahore.

On Wednesday evening, he closed his shop and was heading home when he suddenly complained of sharp pain in his chest. The pain turned out to be a heart attack which proved fatal.

His demise was confirmed by his brother, Tahir.

Rauf officiated in 49 test matches, 98 ODIs, and 23 Twenty20 internationals.

