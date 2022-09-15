All six babies born to Karachi mother die

All sextuplets (six babies at a time) who were born in Karachi earlier this week have died.

One of the six babies had died shortly after birth. The others died on Thursday.

NICH Director Dr. Nasir said five babies were brought to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) of NICH from Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center who could not survive and died Thursday morning.

The babies were pre-mature and their weight was less than half a kilogram, therefore the chances of survival of such of the children were less, the director said.

The mother, who has been identified as Hina Nazim gave birth to sextuplets — four daughters and two sons — at Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center on late Sunday,