‘Happy’ Jos Buttler eager for Pakistan T20Is

England captain Jos Buttler is looking forward to the T20I series against Pakistan after arriving in Karachi on Thursday.

However, the wicketkeeper-batter won’t be able to participate in the initial matches due to an injury.

“I’m really happy to be here. England team is touring Pakistan after a very long time,” said Buttler.

The explosive right-hander was also aware of the floods that have severely affected Pakistan.

“Pakistan is currently going through a tough phase due to floods all over the country. We hope we can provide some entertainment to the fans at this difficult hour,” he said.

He was also eager to use the series as preparation for this year’s T20 World Cup.

“This series will provide good preparation for the T20 World Cup. The young players in the squad are eager to do well against Pakistan,” he said.

Buttler also stated that the English team “will make use of the experience of players who have played in the Pakistan Super League” in order to asses the conditions accurately.

The historic National Stadium will host matches on 20, 22, 23 and 25 September, before the action will shift to the cricket headquarters at the Gaddafi Stadium where the remaining three matches will be played on 28 and 30 September and 2 October.

All matches will start at 7:30 PM Pakistan Standard Time (PST).

The seven T20Is will be part of the first leg of England’s tour of Pakistan and they will return after the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Australia 2022 for three Tests in December.