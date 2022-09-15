Babar Azam’s cover drive included in physics book

Pakistan star batter and captain Babar Azam’s cover drive has been included in the physics book of the Federal Board.

A tweet has been making rounds on the internet which shows Azam’s cover drive related question in the ninth-grade physics syllabus.

Babar Azam's cover drive related question in 9th grade physics syllabus (federal board) (via Reddit) pic.twitter.com/I2Tc9HldsG — Shiraz Hassan (@ShirazHassan) September 13, 2022

The question was:

Babar Azam has hit a cover drive by given kinetic energy of 150 J to the ball by his bat.

a) At what speed will the ball go the boundary if the mass of the ball is 120g?

b) How much kinetic energy footballer must impart to a football of mass 450g to make it move at this speed?

Azam is currently one of the best batters in the world at the moment, having played 42 Tests, 92 ODIs and 80 T20Is for the Men in Green. The prolific right-hander has over 10,000 runs in international cricket.

The Lahore-born made his international debut during a ODI match against Zimbabwe in May, 2015. He made his Test and T20I debut in 2016 against West Indies and England, respectively.