iPhone 14 Pro features that Apple copied from Android

Every year in the fall, Apple introduces a new batch of iPhone models. Additionally, the tech giant presents new features it adds to the iPhone as ground-breaking technology with each new version.

That isn’t always the case, though. In reality, the iPhone 14 Pro has a number of capabilities that many Android phones have had for a while. Check out some features of the iPhone 14 Pro that we originally saw on Android.

Always-on display

Apple’s always-on display was debuted this year for the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max. In 2016, the Galaxy S7 Edge introduced the function to the general public. This capability was added to the Nokia 6303 in 2008 in addition to the Android OS.

Crash detection

Apple is the second company to include crash detection technology in its iPhones after Google did it in its Pixel handsets a few years back. But because of the hype that the tech giant has generated, many people believe that Apple was the first to achieve it.

Action Mode

Speaking of action mode, Samsung was the company that initially launched the super steady function, which enables users to record fluid films. It is still there on Galaxy handsets, and the South Korean tech company keeps it better by delivering upgrades on a regular basis.

Auto-focus for selfies

The front camera of the iPhone 14 pro has auto-focus capabilities. However, Android devices like the Samsung Galaxy S22 already have the option.

Pill-shaped notch

The pill-shaped notch, which is now present on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, is actually nothing new and is present on several Android phones. But the “Dynamic Island” design is novel and unique from other phone designs.