VIRAL: ‘Sajal why?’ Netizens react to her new crush

Sajal Ali is named among the best actors in Pakistan. Recently, she shared a picture of Aryan Khan on her Instagram story, and the social media users have mixed reactions to it.

Yesterday, the Khel Khel Mein actor, shared Aryan Khan’s Instagram post from September 1, 2017, with Arijit Singh’s song Hawayein playing in the background.

From her story, it seems that Ali is hinting at her followers about her new crush.

Soon after, Ali’s story went viral and netizens were not happy about it.

Some people said that it reminded them about Urvashi Rautela and Naseem Shah, others said that she’s only trying to make her ex-husband - Ahad Raza Mir – jealous.

This is what social media users had to say about her post:

Sajal Ali is well-known Pakistani actor, who has worked in several hit dramas like Alif, Sinf-e-Ahan, Aanganand many more.

A while ago she appeared at the prestigious Toronto Film Festival for the screening of her first Hollywood movie, What’s Love Got To Do With It?, which is set to release on January 27, 2023.