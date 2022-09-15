Imran Khan fools Taunsa flood victims with empty relief trucks

Imran Khan played a game of trick or treat with flood victims in Taunsa. The former prime minister visited Taunsa in flood-hit South Punjab along with a convoy of 12 trucks laden with relief items that could be easily accommodated in two vehicles.

After a pleasant photo session with flood survivors, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader skipped the key part of the visit, the distribution of relief goods, and left people fuming at the pompous display of apathy.

Angry flood victims leaped forward and tore away banners on the truck carrying their promised relief to record their protest, SAMAA TVcaptured the moment as it happened.

Flood victims are now questioning the social media king if this is all he could buy from the Rs10 billion deluge relief telethon donations.

PTI has claimed that Imran Khan won donation of Rs10 billion in his two telethons.