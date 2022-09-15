How much labs earn from a simple dengue test

Following rainfall across the country, there are apprehensions regarding the outbreak of the dengue fever epidemic.

As the number continues to rise across the country, Karachi has become a hotspot for dengue with 78% of suspected patients testing positive.

Health experts claim that laboratories are charging high rates for dengue tests and wasting patients’ time along their money.

Dr Azra Pechuho, the Sindh health minister, told the media while addressing a press conference in Karachi that the Sindh health commission had cut the cost of dengue test.

The current rates for the test NS1 antigen ranging from Rs1,460 to Rs,3000 have been reduced to Rs850. the rates for platelet count test varying from Rs430 to Rs550 has been reduced to Rs250.

These drastic cuts in still make keep laboratories in business.

Speaking to Samaa TV Dr Rashid Khanzada, an assistant medical superintendent, said that a doctor can do a dengue test through a Rs200 medical kit, the laboratories were making money by charging high prices for dengue tests.

Dr Saeed, head of Dow Lab, urged that many laboratories conduct the Elisa test for dengue through strips and charge high fees which were wrong and they should not do.

Minister Pechuho, meanwhile, asserted at her press conference that private hospitals were not sharing their data with the government. Therefore, only a limited number of dengue cases were being reported, she said.

The minister warned the private hospitals if they would not share data they may face punitive action.

According to the Sindh health department, 161 people have been reported with dengue virus during the last 24 hours.

As per the data provided by the Sindh health department, a total of 1,227 people have been infected by dengue this month while the total number of dengue patients has reached 3,434 this year.