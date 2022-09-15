Rupee staggers as dollar becomes expensive by Rs17 in 10 days

The dollar’s long-running flight— which has seen its value rise steadily over the previous days — remained unabated on Thursday with the value of dollar climbing at Rs235.88 during intraday trading in the interbank market.

According to data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the rupee depreciated by 0.66% during trading on Thursday.

The value of the rupee depreciated in the morning by 68 paisas to Rs236 in the interbank market.

it had closed at at Rs234.32 in the interbank on Wednesday.

Open currency market

In the open currency market, the rupee continued to behave per black market rules and its value was seen jumping to Rs242.

The greenback has soared for the tenth day in a row with its value being dragged up by Rs17.25 in just ten days.

Due to the increase in the dollar value, Pakistan’s external debt has increased by Rs2,000 billion.