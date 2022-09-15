PCB announces star-studded commentary panel for England T20Is

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has named a star-studded commentary panel for the upcoming T20I series against England on home soil.

The commentary panel will call the matches between September 20 and October 2.

“Renowned commentators David Gower and Mark Butcher from England, and Pakistan’s cricket legends Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, Aamir Sohail, Bazid Khan and Urooj Mumtaz will commentate on the seven games to be played across Karachi and Lahore,” the PCB said in a press release.

“Throughout the series, these pundits will also provide insights in pre- and post-match shows to be hosted by famed presenter Zainab Abbas,” it added.

The series marks the return of the England men’s side to Pakistan after a gap of 17 years.

Later today, Chief Selector Muhammad Wasim will unveil Pakistan squads for the seven-match T20I series against England and the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Australia 2022 in the media conference room on Level 2, Far End, Gaddafi Stadium at 4.30pm Pakistan Standard Time.