Four of a family killed as truck runs over van on motorway M2

At least four members of a family were killed and three wounded when a trailer truck ran over a van stopped on the roadside on motorway M2 after it had a flat tyre.

The deadly accident happened near Kot Sarwar Interchange in Pindi Bhattian.

The van was carrying a family from Sheikhupura. They were returning back after attending a funeral in Sargodha when the van had a flat tyre and the driver stopped on the shoulder to change the tyre.

The bodied and the injured were moved to the tehsil headquarter hospital.

At least one person was critically injured and sent to Faisalabad, according to doctors.

The driver of trailer truck managed to escape from the scene.