England arrive in Pakistan for first tour in 17 years

The England cricket team has arrived in Pakistan for the first time in 17 year to play a seven-match T20I series.

They arrived at the Jinnah international Airport, Karachi on Thursday morning via Dubai. They were transported to hotel in strict security.

They will be playing seven T20Is – four in Karachi and three in Lahore – from September 20 to October 2.

The first four matches of the series will be played at the National Stadium, while the last three will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium.

The first four matches of the series will be played at the National Stadium, while the last three will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium.

Preparations at the National Stadium have been completed.

England team’s skipper Jos Buttler, who will be missing initial games, will address a press conference at 2pm. The visiting side will start training at the National Stadium from September 16.

England’s T20I squad:

Jos Buttler (captain), Moeen Ali, Jonathan Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

Traveling reserves: Liam Dawson, Richard Gleeson, Tymal Mills.