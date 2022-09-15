K-Electric’s monopoly to end in 2023, says Sindh energy minister

Sindh Minister for Energy Imtiaz Sheikh has said that the monopoly of K-Electric will end in 2023 and more power distribution companies will be encouraged to enter the market to create healthy competition in Karachi.

Addressing a news conference in Karachi on Tuesday, the minister said that the agreement with K-Electric was signed by the federal government in 2010 which allowed it to maintain a monopoly over Karachi’s electricity supply. Its term shall end in 2023.

Imtiaz said people have repeatedly complained about the services of K-Electric and it would be in the interest of the citizens that more power distributors enter the market so that the level of service is enhanced.

Though he highlighted that the Sindh government has no power distribution agency and electricity distribution is a federal subject, the minister said that the provincial government will still support companies that wish to compete for power distribution in Karachi.

On a question regarding the power woes faced by the metropolis, the energy minister maintained that National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) and the power division are the only authorities that can punish K-Electric for its service lapses.

Imtiaz also said that memoranda of understanding have been signed with several companies regarding the provision of solar power.

Moreover, several projects are underway which are capable of generating electricity from solar and wind energy, Imtiaz said adding, “the World Bank also plans to electrify 1 million households through a subsidy on solar power.”

He also stated that solar energy is the most viable solution to power woes and the provincial government is offering land for free or at throwaway prices for solar power projects.