Hacked or glitch? Apple website displays “error 404”

The website cannot fully load, and other users claim that the graphics are not loading either. Additional “403 error” reports were made by certain users.

Early this morning, Twitter was buzzing as people reported access issues to Apple’s website on the microblogging service.

Users who want to pre-order the upcoming Apple iPhone 14 series may have issues. Apple’s new iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max will be on sale on Friday.

“The Apple website is going 403, and the Apple UK site is 404. This is where they announce that the iPhone 14 announcement wasn’t complete and that it actually includes USB-C and 100W fast charge,” a Twitter user claimed.

