Watch what was the biggest mistake of Resham’s career?

Earlier this week, Terha Aangan actor Resham was criticized for tossing plastic in the river for which the actor has apologized in a short video.

Recently, the actor posted a video feeding animals, but the trouble started when she dumped the plastic waste in the river too.

The actor received massive criticism from netizens and even celebrities for contributing to environmental pollution.

Find out what triggered the controversy here: Lollywood actor Resham invites flak from social media users

The legendary actor, yesterday, took to her social media to publicly apologize for the blunder saying that it was unintentional.

“First of all, please accept my apology because what happened shouldn’t have had happened. It happened out of carelessness and was not done intentionally and for that I apologize to the entire nation.” the veteran actor said in the video.

She further added, “I am personally against littering, and to keep our country clean is our duty. It was the biggest mistake of my whole career. I’m also a human and every human makes mistakes, and so did I.”